Xizang to deliver green electricity to Beijing for the first time, with an initial transaction volume at 15 million kWh

Global Times) 10:49, December 18, 2024

Following the fulfilment of the first green power deal between Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region and Beijing, Xizang's green power will be supplying the capital city starting on January 1, 2025, China Media Group (CMG) reported on Tuesday.

The transaction involved 56 market entities from Beijing and Xizang, with an initial transaction volume of approximately 15 million kilowatt-hours (kWh). The green electricity, which comes mainly from solar power, was sourced from Lhasa, Shannan, Xigaze, and Nagqu in Xizang, according to CMG.

Zhang Chenda, a trader at the Capital Power Exchange Center in Beijing, said that the green power sent from Xizang to Beijing will supply a variety of market-oriented users, including the National Center for the Performing Arts, the Capital Museum, and the Capital Library.

Zhang noted that market-oriented green power trading can greatly promote the consumption of new energy in Xizang, and broaden the channels for new energy to be sent to Beijing.

Since Beijing officially launched green power trading in 2021, it has received green power from North China's Shanxi and Hebei provinces as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the report said.

In 2024, Beijing completed 770,000 green certificate transactions, with market-based green power transactions reaching 5.05 billion kWh, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 4.03 million tons, according to CMG.

China's total installed power generation capacity totaled about 3.32 billion kilowatts in 2024, with a generation capacity of 10 trillion kilowatt-hours, representing a year-on-year growth of 5.7 percent. More than 300 million kilowatts of renewable energy have been installed, accounting for more than 85 percent of the new installed capacity, according to CMG.

By the end of 2024, China had installed 510 million kilowatts of wind power and 840 million kilowatts of solar cells, with the utilization rate remaining above 95 percent, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

