Village in Xizang sees substantial improvement in living condition

Xinhua) 10:16, December 17, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2024 shows the new Daman Village in Jilung Town of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The new Daman Village, about 30-kilometer away from the China-Nepal border, is the only habitat of Daman people in China. The living condition in the village has been improved substantially in recent years. A series of homestay facilities under construction there are expected to boost the local annual per capita income to 2,000 yuan (about 275 U.S. dollars) when operational. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 15, 2024 shows the new Daman Village in Jilung Town of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Women chat outside their residency at the new Daman Village in Jilung Town of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2024.

An elder and a child bask at the new Daman Village in Jilung Town of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2024.

This combo image contrasts views of the new Daman Village in 2005 (file photo, above) and on Dec. 15, 2024 (by Xinhua reporter Tenzin Nyida with a drone, below) in Jilung Town of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

A baby toddles with help of the guardian at the new Daman Village in Jilung Town of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2024.

A woman arranges commodities at her shop at the new Daman Village in Jilung Town of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2024.

Children have fun at the new Daman Village in Jilung Town of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2024.

