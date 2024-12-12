View of Namtso Lake in SW China's Xizang
This photo shows a view of Namtso Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
A tourist poses for photos by Namtso Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
