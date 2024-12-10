We Are China

Scenery of Xizang's largest lake in winter

Ecns.cn) 13:31, December 10, 2024

Aerial view of Serling Tso Lake in winter in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 9, 2024. (China News Service/Li Lin)

Located in the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve, Serling Tso Lake is the largest lake in Xizang and the second-biggest saltwater lake in China, with an altitude of 4,530 meters.

Aerial view of Serling Tso Lake in winter in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 9, 2024. (China News Service/Li Lin)

Aerial view of Serling Tso Lake in winter in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 9, 2024. (China News Service/Li Lin)

Aerial view of Serling Tso Lake in winter in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 9, 2024. (China News Service/Li Lin)

Aerial view of Serling Tso Lake in winter in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 9, 2024. (China News Service/Li Lin)

