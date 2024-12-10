Scenery of Xizang's largest lake in winter
Aerial view of Serling Tso Lake in winter in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 9, 2024. (China News Service/Li Lin)
Located in the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve, Serling Tso Lake is the largest lake in Xizang and the second-biggest saltwater lake in China, with an altitude of 4,530 meters.
