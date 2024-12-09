Tourists have fun on icy lake in Lhasa, China's Xizang
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows tourists enjoying themselves on an icy lake in front of the Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows tourists enjoying themselves on an icy lake in front of the Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Jian)
Tourists enjoy themselves on an icy lake in front of the Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jian)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows an icy lake and the Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Jian)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a tourist posing for photos on an icy lake in front of the Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
