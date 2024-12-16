In pics: once-isolated township in Xizang embraces modern life

A Sherpa man weighs fritillaria at his store in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Zhentang is a remote township bordering Nepal in Dinggye County in the city of Xigaze. Besieged by forests at the foot of Qomolangma deep in the Himalayas, the township has an average altitude of over 2,000 meters and is home to more than 2,600 Sherpa people.

Zhentang, meaning "path for transportation," earned its name when Sherpa people would carry large amounts of daily necessities across the steep terrain long ago.

Thanks to improved transportation and telecommunication facilities, the Sherpa people in the once-isolated township at the China-Nepal border are now connected with the outside world and embracing modern life.

In recent years, Zhentang has focused on developing cross-border trade, aquaculture, tourism and other industries. The per capita disposable income of rural residents in the township is expected to reach 16,578.5 yuan (about 2,278.4 U.S. dollars) this year, up 19 percent year-on-year.

This combo photo shows Sherpa student Wangmo reading a textbook at a classroom, Nov. 24, 2021 (above, photo by Xinhua photographer Purbu Zhaxi) , and Wangmo having a math lesson during her sixth grade at a classroom on Dec. 13, 2024 (photo by Xinhua photographer Tenzin Nyida), in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2024 shows a view of Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Sherpa kids head for the classroom of a kindergarten in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Namkha, an inheritor of the Zhentang Sherpa dance, a national level intangible cultural heritage, poses for a group photo with Sherpa women in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Sherpa people are pictured in front of a store in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A Sherpa woman waters plants at her homestay in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A Sherpa woman talks with a guest at her home in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An elder Sherpa prays at the balcony at home in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Sherpa women talk with each other while drinking milk tea in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A Sherpa woman prepares local wine for guests in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2024 shows a view of Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Namkha, an inheritor of the Zhentang Sherpa dance, a national level intangible cultural heritage, cuts potatoes in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This combo photo shows Namkha, an inheritor of the Zhentang Sherpa dance, a national level intangible cultural heritage, adjusting her head-wear while performing on Nov. 27, 2021 (above, photo by Xinhua photographer Sun Ruibo), and two Sherpa women helping Namkha put on traditional costumes on Dec. 13, 2024 (photo by Xinhua photographer Tenzin Nyida) in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

A Sherpa man makes bamboo baskets on the roof in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Sherpa people have breakfast in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A Sherpa blogger records a video to promote local products in Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2024 shows a view of Zhentang Township, Dinggye County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

