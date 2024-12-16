Fairy's Day celebrated in Xizang

Women of the Tibetan ethnic group celebrate the Fairy's Day celebration in front of the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

The Fairy's Day, known as the "Women's Festival" in modern Xizang, is celebrated on the 15th day of the 10th month in the Tibetan calendar. The festival is to commemorate Buddha Aleanterre Brahm. During the Fairy's Day celebration, women are dressed in their most beautiful clothes and go to temples to present the traditional ceremonial scarf "Hada" to their honorable goddess and make wishes.

Women of the Tibetan ethnic group dance to celebrate the Fairy's Day celebration in front of the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 15, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

