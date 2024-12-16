The world's highest-altitude photovoltaic station in Southwest China's Xizang now operational

Global Times) 08:51, December 16, 2024

(Photo/CCTV)

The world's highest-altitude photovoltaic station started operations on Saturday as part of the second phase of the Caipeng Photovoltaic Power Station in Shannan Prefecture, Xizang Autonomous Region, setting a new record for the world's highest-altitude photovoltaic station, the CCTV reported.

Expanding on the first phase's 5,100-meter altitude, the newly launched second phase reaches a peak altitude of 5,228 meters. As a key project ensuring electricity supply in Xizang Autonomous Region, the Caipeng Photovoltaic Power Station has a 150 MW capacity and is expected to generate 246 million kWh annually, delivering power to the Xizang grid.

According to People.cn, the project will generate 155 million kWh of green electricity annually, equal to saving 46,800 tons of coal and cutting 129,400 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

The first phase of the power station, operational since late 2023, has produced over 40 million kWh of electricity.

The output has significantly mitigated seasonal power shortages in Shannan Prefecture in Xizang, showcasing its ability to address seasonal power shortages and boost regional development.

Currently, solar power accounts for 24.8 percent of China's total installed electricity capacity, marking significant growth, surpassing wind and hydropower as China's second-largest energy source, CCTV reported.

