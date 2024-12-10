A visit to the world's first wind-solar-heat storage project in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 14:14, December 10, 2024

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2024, shows the solar photovoltaic panels at the world's first wind-solar heat storage project in Golmud City, the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (China News Service/Xue Di)

The project began construction in July 2017 and was fully connected to the grid in September 2019, with a total installed capacity of 700,000 megawatts, of which 200,000 megawatts of photovoltaic projects, 400,000 megawatts of wind power projects, 50,000 kilowatts of solar thermal power projects and 50,000 kilowatts of energy storage projects, making it the world's first multi-energy complementary project integrating wind solar and heat storage.

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2024, shows the solar photovoltaic panels at the world's first wind-solar heat storage project in Golmud City, the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (China News Service/Xue Di)

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2024, shows the energy storage power station at the world's first wind-solar heat storage project in Golmud City, the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (China News Service/Xue Di)

