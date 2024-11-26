Butter Lamp Festival celebrated in Qinghai
Believers light butter lamps at Ta'er Monastery in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 25, 20224. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
The 600-year-old Butter Lamp Festival celebrates the beginning of a new year on the Tibetan calendar and is an occasion to pray for happiness and good health by lighting butter lamps.
