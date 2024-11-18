Home>>
Snow scenery of Qinghai Lake in NW China
(Xinhua) 20:11, November 18, 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a snow scenery of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengsheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a dock for tourist boating service in Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a snow scenery of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a snow scenery of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengsheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows a snow scenery of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
