'Giant flower' blooms on salt lake in Qinghai
A giant "salt flower" emerges on the emerald-like Qarhan Salt Lake, China's largest salt lake, in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Covering 5,856 square kilometers, Qarhan is the largest salt lake in China and boasts abundant deposits of mineral resources.
