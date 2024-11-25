We Are China

'Giant flower' blooms on salt lake in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:07, November 25, 2024

A giant "salt flower" emerges on the emerald-like Qarhan Salt Lake, China's largest salt lake, in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Covering 5,856 square kilometers, Qarhan is the largest salt lake in China and boasts abundant deposits of mineral resources.

