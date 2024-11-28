Zhangzhou nuclear power plant using advanced Hualong-1 reactor completed, linked to State Grid: CNNC

Aerial view of the No 1 nuclear power unit run by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) in Zhangzhou, East China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Courtesy of CNNC)

The Hualong-1nuclear power plant at Zhangzhou city, Fujian Province, operated by China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC), has been connected to the State Grid, boosting China's green energy transition efforts, the CNNC said on Thursday.

The achievement marks another milestone in the large-scale construction of Hualong -1 reactor - China's homegrown third-generation nuclear reactor, highlighting the country's progress in advanced nuclear reactor innovation.

The No 1 unit is located at Zhangzhou nuclear power plant and has met conditions for commercial operation, according to information the CNNC shared with the Global Times.

China has exclusive intellectual property rights over Hualong-1 reactor technology. It is jointly developed and designed by the CNNC and the China General Nuclear Power Group.

As planned, the Zhangzhou project will build 6 million-kilowatt Hualong-1 units, with 4 already under construction now.

The project's completion is of great significance to the optimization of China's energy structure and the promotion of green and low-carbon development, while contributing to the country's carbon neutrality goal, industry experts said.

Upon full completion, the Zhangzhou nuclear power plant is expected to generate 58 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which will help alleviate local energy shortages and provide strong support for the nation's "dual carbon" goals -- reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2060.

China has emerged as a leader in global nuclear power generation, with its reactor competitiveness ranking among the best in the world.

As of now, the total number of nuclear power units using Hualong-1 advanced reactor has reached 33 units, according to the CNNC, making Hualong-1 the third-generation reactor boasting the highest number of units under construction or in operation in the world.

