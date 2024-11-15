We Are China

China's energy production maintains steady growth in October

Xinhua) 17:24, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's energy production maintained stable growth in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Output of raw coal rose 4.6 percent year on year to 410 million tonnes, while crude oil output increased 2.5 percent from a year ago to 17.77 million tonnes.

China imported 46.25 million tonnes of raw coal last month, surging 28.5 percent year on year, while imports of crude oil dipped 8.7 percent to 44.7 million tonnes.

Natural gas production experienced rapid growth last month, with output increasing by 8.4 percent to 20.8 billion cubic meters. The growth rate saw an acceleration of 1.6 percentage points compared to September.

In October, the country's power generation reached 731 billion kilowatt hours, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.1 percent, data showed.

