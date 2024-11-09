China passes law to boost reserves, production of strategic minerals

Xinhua) 09:42, November 09, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday passed the revised Mineral Resources Law, which requires action to increase reserves of strategic minerals and boost production capacity.

The law stipulates that the government should refine policies to step up support for exploring, mining, trading and stockpiling mineral resources of strategic importance.

It also demands efforts to promote the development and utilization of mineral resources in a reasonable manner, and to strengthen the protection of mineral resources and the eco-environment.

The law, which consists of eight chapters and 80 articles, will take effect on July 1, 2025.

