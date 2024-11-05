We Are China

500 megawatt photovoltaic power station under construction in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 16:23, November 05, 2024

Aerial view of the construction site of Yari 500-megawatt photovoltaic power station in Yari Village of Seka Township, Daofu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Covering an area of 7.10 square kilometers, the power station boasts an installed capacity of 500 megawatts and is the highest-altitude photovoltaic power station of China's Huaneng Group.

