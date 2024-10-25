Chinese premier urges efforts to facilitate progress of ecological project, energy supply

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits CHN Energy Ningxia Coal Industry Co., Ltd. in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2024. Li made an investigation and research tour in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

HOHHOT, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for concrete efforts to facilitate the progress of the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program (TSFP) and ensure the supply of energy.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation and research tour in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Thursday.

The TSFP is the world's largest afforestation project and is aimed at tackling desertification in northwest, north and northeast China. It was launched in 1978 and is scheduled to be completed by 2050.

In Yinchuan City, the capital of Ningxia, Li praised local efforts and achievements in desertification control, encouraging the city to optimize its regional cooperation mechanisms and develop diversified operations to increase its residents' incomes.

Li also called for continuous energy technology research, and the promotion of the on-site deep processing of coal resources. He said that policy guidance and support should be enhanced and efforts be made to make good use of building facades, particularly rooftop spaces, to release the development potential of new energy, such as photovoltaic power.

In Ordos and Hohhot, both of which are located in Inner Mongolia, the premier conducted field research on comprehensive soil and water conservation management, forest belt construction and dairy technology innovation, as well as ecological, grass and seed research, and research on the promotion of improved varieties.

Li stressed the great significance of continuing to promote the progress of projects such as the TSFP and the construction of a strong ecological security barrier in northern China.

Qualified enterprises should be supported to carry out basic research that would boost sci-tech innovation and industrial development in related fields, he said.

During his inspections of a thermal power company and a project integrating the development of desertification control, wind power and photovoltaic power, Li noted that efforts should be made to promote the complementarity and deep integration of traditional energy and new energy.

It is necessary to use coal cleanly and efficiently, improve the efficiency of power generation and heating systems, and effectively ensure people are warm in the winter, he said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conducts field research on comprehensive soil and water conservation management in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Li made an investigation and research tour in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

