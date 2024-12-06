Chinese scientists advance digitally-assisted fuel cell design

Xinhua) 13:20, December 06, 2024

TIANJIN, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A research team from Tianjin University has introduced a digitally-assisted structure design for large-size proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells.

This innovative approach is meant to streamline development processes, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency in fuel cell technology, which is critical for the hydrogen energy sector, according to the team.

The study, recently published in Energy &Environmental Science, addresses the challenges associated with conventional trial-and-error methods in fuel cell design, which often lead to high costs and extended development timelines.

By employing a comprehensive digital modeling approach, the researchers have successfully created a numerical model that integrates experimental data to optimize the flow field structures within PEM fuel cells.

Fuel cells are recognized as the fourth major power generation technology after hydropower, thermal power, and nuclear energy, valued for their clean, efficient and pollution-free characteristics. Among them, hydrogen fuel cells stand out for their high efficiency and zero emissions, finding growing applications in public transportation, commercial vehicles and maritime industries.

Manufacturers currently lack efficient simulation models and innovative design solutions, which impedes advancements in power density and cost control.

"This digital methodology facilitates targeted structural optimizations of PEM fuel cells and will greatly improve their commercialization," said Jiao Kui, leader of the research team.

The team established a high-precision simulation model and optimized the design of fuel cells. Their method improves computational efficiency by 10-20 times compared to traditional three-dimensional models, enabling the quick development of multiple design solutions and shortening R&D time.

Li Feiqiang, a co-corresponding author from Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd., said that designing fuel cells with this new method can shorten R&D time to one-third.

The innovative method could be extended to other electrochemical devices, such as lithium batteries and electrolyzers, said the scientists.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)