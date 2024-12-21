Mount Qomolangma sees record number of tourists

This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

LHASA, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Mount Qomolangma scenic area in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region welcomed a record number of tourists in 2024, surpassing 500,000 visitors, local authorities said.

As of Dec. 15, the scenic area had seen over 540,200 visits from both domestic and international tourists, marking an 18 percent year-on-year increase, according to the local government of Tingri County, Xigaze City.

This year, the county invested 163 million yuan (about 22.7 million U.S. dollars) in infrastructure projects to enhance basic tourism services, including scenic spot planning, transportation, accommodation, catering and smart tourism solutions.

So far, the scenic area has generated 111 million yuan in revenue in 2024, with over 1 million yuan earned by a workshop of local craftsmen.

"The goal of our trip is Mount Qomolangma. Although it is very cold in winter, the chances of seeing the summit bathed in golden sunlight are higher. The roads are well-constructed, making it very convenient to visit," said Gao Bowei, a tourist from Shanghai.

