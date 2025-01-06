Clothing culture week kicks off in Xizang

Xinhua) 09:32, January 06, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows a costume show during the opening ceremony of a clothing culture week in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The clothing culture week, first of its kind in Xizang Autonomous Region, kicked off here on Friday, with the aim of presenting the charm of Tibetan clothing culture and promoting the development of local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua)

