Clothing culture week kicks off in Xizang
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows a costume show during the opening ceremony of a clothing culture week in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The clothing culture week, first of its kind in Xizang Autonomous Region, kicked off here on Friday, with the aim of presenting the charm of Tibetan clothing culture and promoting the development of local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows a costume show during the opening ceremony of a clothing culture week in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The clothing culture week, first of its kind in Xizang Autonomous Region, kicked off here on Friday, with the aim of presenting the charm of Tibetan clothing culture and promoting the development of local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows a costume show during the opening ceremony of a clothing culture week in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The clothing culture week, first of its kind in Xizang Autonomous Region, kicked off here on Friday, with the aim of presenting the charm of Tibetan clothing culture and promoting the development of local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows a costume show during the opening ceremony of a clothing culture week in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The clothing culture week, first of its kind in Xizang Autonomous Region, kicked off here on Friday, with the aim of presenting the charm of Tibetan clothing culture and promoting the development of local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows a costume show during the opening ceremony of a clothing culture week in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The clothing culture week, first of its kind in Xizang Autonomous Region, kicked off here on Friday, with the aim of presenting the charm of Tibetan clothing culture and promoting the development of local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mount Qomolangma's foreign tourist number doubles in 2024
- Major airport in Xizang sees record passenger throughput
- 30 years of paired-up assistance: SW China's Xizang sees remarkable advances in healthcare
- China's Xizang reports 523,900 private sector entities by Q3
- Lhasa achieves over 10,000 hectares of afforestation in 2024
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.