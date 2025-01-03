Young Tibetan woman promotes ethnic craftsmanship

Dawa Drolma (R) learns about the business situation and the development progress of new products from the owner of a black pottery workshop in Maisu township, Dege county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Maisu township in Dege county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province is famous for traditional Tibetan craftsmanship such as Thangka painting, copper casting, and yak wool weaving. More than 2,000 craftsmen work across over 30 workshops in the township.

Dawa Drolma was born in Maisu township to a Tibetan family of craftsmen with a history of dedication to copper casting spanning generations. After studying business management abroad, she returned to her hometown and established a workshop with her brother.

In her early career, she worked as a tour guide and interpreter, introducing Maisu's workshops to visitors. She gradually began documenting ethnic craftsmanship through photography.

In 2013, she created a documentary about the craft of making traditional clay figurines in the township, winning multiple awards, including the first prize in an international craft photography competition.

To expand the market of her workshop's products, Dawa Drolma attended exhibitions nationwide and internationally, expanded e-commerce sales channels, and developed contemporary trendy cultural and creative products like necklaces and rings to attract younger consumers. She invited Tibetan painters to create illustrations to explain the ethnic culture behind each copper casting product.

Customers can scan the QR code on a copper casting product to learn about stories behind the product through text and images.

In 2019, Dege county invested 14 million yuan (about $1.92 million) to support 19 households of folk craft inheritors in Maisu township. Their workshops now employ more than 2,000 people, representing one-third of the township's population.

Dawa Drolma fully understands the significance of collaboration among craftsmen. Since 2023, she has been training workshop managers on utilizing multiple platforms to showcase traditional crafts.

Dawa Drolma's workshop now receives steady orders, exceeding her expectations. "Our sales have more than doubled annually, with exports accounting for 20-30 percent of total sales," she said, adding that the export capability of enterprises in Tibetan-inhabited areas and China's support facilitate the export of handicrafts.

Dawa Drolma's workshop currently employs 39 craftsmen, with plans to hire three or four more after the Tibetan New Year. While most craftsmen are middle-aged or older, some Gen-Z artisans have joined.

"In the past, statues accounted for nearly 90 percent of our total products while cultural and creative products made up about 10 percent. But now, we almost have an equal split between the two categories of products," she said.

Looking ahead to 2025, Dawa Drolma plans to launch handicraft courses and combine homestays, handicraft experiences, and educational tours themed on handicrafts, including those for international artists.

"I hope to introduce traditional crafts to more distant places while exploring a more sustainable development model that keeps a balance between preserving traditions and maintaining commercial viability," said Dawa Drolma.

