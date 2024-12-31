All units of Maerdang Hydropower Station connected to grid in China's Qinghai

Staff members check the operational status of the Maerdang Hydropower Station in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 31, 2024.

All units of the Maerdang Hydropower Station, the highest-altitude facility of its kind on the upper reaches of the Yellow River, were connected to the grid in Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

The station has a total installed capacity of 2.32 million kilowatts and is a major power provider in the "west-to-east power transmission" project. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows a view of the Maerdang Hydropower Station in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows a view of the Maerdang Hydropower Station in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows a view of the Maerdang Hydropower Station in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

