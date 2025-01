We Are China

Chinese lantern exhibition held in Rome, Italy

Xinhua) 13:07, January 07, 2025

People visit a Chinese lantern exhibition at a park in Rome, Italy, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A girl visits a Chinese lantern exhibition at a park in Rome, Italy, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A girl looks at a light installation during a Chinese lantern exhibition at a park in Rome, Italy, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A man visits a Chinese lantern exhibition at a park in Rome, Italy, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A woman visits a Chinese lantern exhibition at a park in Rome, Italy, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A visitor takes photos during a Chinese lantern exhibition at a park in Rome, Italy, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Light installations are seen during a Chinese lantern exhibition at a park in Rome, Italy, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

