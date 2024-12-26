American Tai Chi disciple introduces China's Wudang culture to world

Xinhua) 11:05, December 26, 2024

WUHAN, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- As cold winds howled through the Jade Void Temple on Wudang Mountain in central China's Hubei Province, a Taoist priest dressed in a flowing black robe led a group of students in a focused Tai Chi session. From afar, it would be hard to tell that this figure is a foreigner.

The unexpected Tai Chi practitioner is Jake Pinnick, a native of Illinois, the United States. He proudly identifies as a 16th-generation disciple of the Wudang Sanfeng martial arts lineage, named after the legendary Taoist who is said to have lived in Wudang Mountain and invented Tai Chi.

Fifteen years ago, Pinnick, then a 20-year-old seeking to improve his health, traveled to the Wudang Mountain, a sacred Taoist site, to learn martial arts. He had no idea that he would eventually start a new life on the mountain.

"I came here for martial arts, but I stayed because of the culture behind it," Pinnick said. "Now, I don't want to be an ordinary coach teaching ordinary students. I want to become a master, dedicated to carrying forward Wudang culture and nurturing the 17th generation disciples of the Wudang Sanfeng Lineage."

JOURNEY TO THE EAST

Growing up in the small town of Kewanee, Illinois, Pinnick fell in love with Chinese martial arts from a young age thanks to actors like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. Their films ignited a passion in him that transcended mere admiration.

"I wanted a lifetime pursuit that could keep me healthy," Pinnick said. His research led him to Tai Chi, a practice that transcends physical exercise to embrace a philosophy of balance and harmony. "Unlike other sports, Tai Chi has no barriers -- it is accessible to people of all ages, genders and body types."

Jake Pinnick practices martial arts at Jade Void Temple in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

In 2010, armed with little more than a dictionary and a dream, Pinnick set off for Wudang Mountain. The challenges were immense: a foreign language, unfamiliar food and rigorous training.

No matter the weather, his daily regime began at 5:30 a.m., involving resistance training with bamboo sticks and physical conditioning through martial arts disciplines. Despite occasionally feeling overwhelmed, he found the strength to persevere.

"Every day offered new reasons to give up, but I saw the long-term benefits and stayed focused," Pinnick recalled.

In his class of 24 international students, only 12 saw the program through to the end. Pinnick was among these resilient few, mastering disciplines such as Tai Chi, the Eight Immortals Cane, Xingyiquan and Qigong.

But Pinnick found more than martial arts on the Wudang Mountain -- through texts like the Tao Te Ching, he discovered principles that aligned with his own life experiences, and the Taoist philosophy resonated deeply with him.

"The Taoist approach to change as a gradual process and the idea of responding to challenges with flexibility rather than force were eye-opening," he noted.

Now, with a Chinese family and fluent in Chinese, Pinnick has become a familiar sight in his black Taoist robe, his long black beard, and hair styled into a bun. Whether carrying a long sword or a flute, riding a red electric scooter, or guiding international students through the mountain trails, he is a symbol of cultural integration.

BRIDGING WUDANG TO THE WEST

After years of study, Pinnick decided to stay on for a couple of years to assist his master, Yuan Shimao, in the instruction of international students.

"Jake has a good grasp of martial arts movements and theories. What is more, his unique advantage lies in understanding Chinese while being able to teach foreign students in English," Yuan commented.

Jake Pinnick practices martial arts at Jade Void Temple in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Back in 2020, when foreign students could hardly travel abroad due to limited flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinnick started to embrace digital platforms to introduce Wudang culture to Western audiences.

He views his teachings as comprehensive, covering martial arts, Taoist culture, and related arts such as the bamboo flute, each an essential "pillar" that supports a broader system. Over the past four years, together with his wife, Cao Ling, he has produced and shared hundreds of short videos about these "pillars." His videos have drawn fans from the United States and some European countries into the orbit of his Tai Chi practice.

"Many Westerners hope to study on the Wudang Mountain, but they don't have the time and opportunity. So, I take Wudang culture to the West," said Pinnick.

He also authored "Introduction to the Dong Xiao: Learn How to Play the Chinese Vertical Flute," the first English-language guide to this traditional Chinese instrument, which he sees as integral to understanding the breath control and cultural depth behind Tai Chi. Furthermore, he is currently working on an English interpretation of the Tao Te Ching that includes his own understanding of the work.

As of now, Pinnick has over 1 million followers on social media, with some enthusiasts even traveling all the way to Wudang Mountain to learn Tai Chi and Taoist philosophy from him.

Over 100 million people in more than 150 countries and regions practice Tai Chi, with about 30,000 foreigners traveling to Wudang Mountain annually to learn and experience it, according to authorities with the Wudang Mountain tourism economic special zone.

"The pace of society is constantly increasing, and many people are over-stressed and overworked. As this happens, they lose control of their health and eventually this leads to a dissatisfaction within themselves," Pinnick explained why has Tai Chi appealed to so many people all around the world.

"While Tai Chi is grounded, balanced, and offers a clear guideline for slowing down and returning to a balanced life. It offers a new way to look at the world, which is to find our way naturally through effortless action. This worldview is very different for many foreigners who live in a world that is often highly competitive," he added.

Pinnick's work has also extended into real-world connections. At a small tea house near the Jade Void Temple, he often meets up with visitors and students. He also envisions opening martial arts schools in both China and the United States, offering students a holistic education in martial arts, culture and art.

Jake Pinnick practices martial arts at Jade Void Temple in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

To better teach Tai Chi, Pinnick has earned certification from the American Council on Exercise and is currently enrolled in a two-year online university course. He is even preparing his 10-year-old daughter, Cao Linna, to carry on the Wudang culture. His daughter not only practices Tai Chi and Wudang Sword, but also plays Chinese instruments guzheng and hulusi.

"I find it very fulfilling to share my own journey and connect others to the things that I have learned. Teaching others is a welcome challenge that often helps me to understand more as well," Pinnick noted.

"I want to share with them what I have learned because I see how much it has helped me. When a student learns something new, understands more clearly, and improves themselves, I find that the most rewarding experience. I hope even more people will have the chance to find their own balance through these practices," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)