Chinese Embassy in U.S. hosts winter solstice-themed cultural event

A guest participates in dumpling-making at the Chinese Embassy in the United States in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 20, 2024.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in the United States recently hosted a cultural event themed "Celebrating the Winter Solstice: Sharing Warmth and Culture."

Held on Dec. 20, the celebratory event was attended by more than 50 guests from various sectors of U.S. society and foreign diplomatic missions in Washington, D.C.

Guests enjoyed traditional Chinese cultural experiences, including musical performances, Sichuan opera face-changing, and a tasting of Winter Solstice delicacies. They also participated in dumpling-making and tea-tasting and experienced traditional Chinese medicine demonstrations, immersing themselves in the rich traditions and charm of traditional Chinese culture.

In her remarks, Wang Dan, wife of Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng, highlighted the significance of the winter solstice, which encompasses both cultural heritage and the spirit of conveying warmth and hope during the coldest season of the year. She welcomed attendees to visit China in 2025 to experience the Chinese culture firsthand.

Panama's Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, Ambassador Ana Irene Delgado, said in her remarks that culture, with its richness and diversity, transcends borders and differences, serving as a bridge that connects people worldwide.

Delgado said that the concept of harmony between humanity and nature resonates globally and deepens the friendship between China and Panama.

Carla Canales, senior advisor and envoy for cultural exchange for the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, reflected on her many visits to China, describing culture as a network of rivers flowing across the planet and intertwining. She underscored the event's importance in fostering meaningful cultural exchange.

Guests enjoy a Sichuan opera face-changing performance at the Chinese Embassy in the United States in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 20, 2024.

Guests enjoy a traditional Chinese musical performance at the Chinese Embassy in the United States in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 20, 2024.

Guests enjoy a Sichuan opera face-changing performance at the Chinese Embassy in the United States in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 20, 2024.

