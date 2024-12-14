Profile: Brazilian sinologist hails Macao's role in promoting Chinese culture

MACAO, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Giorgio Sinedino, a Brazilian sinologist, has developed an interest in China since childhood when he read "The Adventures of Tintin" and was impressed by the Chinese cultural elements such as the traditional Chinese attire and delicate ceramics introduced in the famous comic series.

"I like Tintin because of his interest in different cultures across the globe," said Sinedino, an assistant professor at the University of Macao. "I find his introduction of cultures positive and appealing and want to visit these countries."

Following Tintin's footsteps, the Brazilian sinologist crossed oceans to pursue studies in China and has been living in the country for about 20 years, committing himself to introducing Chinese classics to Portuguese-speaking countries.

Starting in 2012, the scholar published Portuguese versions of several millennia-old Chinese classics, including "The Analects of Confucius," "Dao De Jing," and "Zhuangzi."

His passion for the Chinese language and ancient wisdom was sparked in 2004 when he began learning the language in Brazil with a visiting scholar from Peking University.

After years of studying and working in Beijing, Sinedino decided to settle in Macao, which returned to its motherland China in 1999 after a long history of Portuguese rule, to further his cause in promoting Chinese culture to audiences of Portuguese-speaking countries.

During the 17th century, Macao once played an important role in introducing Chinese learning to the West, according to Sinedino. "Early Western sinologists received basic training in Macao, working on dictionary compilations and translations of Chinese classics," he told Xinhua.

As a bridge linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries, the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) has another appeal for the Brazilian sinologist who has traveled to numerous places worldwide and has always been fascinated by the encounter of various cultures. In his opinion, the SAR is an ideal place to live due to its embrace of cultural diversity.

He said that Brazilians not only focus on China's economic growth but also show an interest in the country's classical culture.

The ever-growing demand for Chinese culture inspired him to introduce more classics to Portuguese-speaking countries, including "The Art of War," a world-renowned book by the ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu.

Sinedino believes that it is crucial to understand the historical background behind Sun Tzu's strategic thinking. "I hope to present the uniqueness of this work through supplementary materials, allowing readers to understand this classic from the perspective of Chinese culture and ancient thoughts," he said.

In addition to classics, the Brazilian also pays attention to the studies of modern Chinese literature. He plans to publish in Brazil next year the Portuguese version of "Na Han," or "Call to Arms," a representative work of Lu Xun, one of the most important Chinese writers of the 20th century.

Speaking of future cross-cultural exchanges, the sinologist looks forward to cooperating with experts from the Chinese mainland and Macao SAR to study and translate more Chinese works to better promote Chinese culture.

"As a new wave of introducing Chinese learning to the West unfolds, Macao will continue to contribute to the global promotion of Chinese culture," he said.

