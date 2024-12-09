Book on Chinese social structure, way of life published in Bulgaria

Xinhua) 10:56, December 09, 2024

SOFIA, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese book titled "Contemporary Chinese Society: Basic Systems and Daily Life" was introduced in Bulgarian translation at a special ceremony held at the China Cultural Center in Sofia on Saturday.

The book, published by the Bulgarian Bestseller publishing house with support from the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria and the China Renmin University Press (CRUP), covers a range of topics such as China's population, marriage and family structures, education system, social security, and the character of the Chinese people.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli expressed hope that the book would serve as a starting point for those interested in learning more about China's societal development, refreshing their knowledge and perspectives, and embracing new trends. She also encouraged readers to view China objectively and fairly, contributing to the sustainable development of cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

Li Kailong, General Manager of CRUP, emphasized that the book offers Bulgarian readers a window into China, helping them gain a comprehensive understanding of Chinese society, including its political system, demographic structure, and people's views on family, marriage, and education.

Juliana Tomova, head of Bulgarian Bestseller, noted that the publication of this book marks a step forward in promoting cultural exchanges between Bulgaria and China, as well as fostering friendship and mutual understanding between their people.

Alexander Yordanov, former President of the Bulgarian National Assembly, told Xinhua that he attended the event to gain deeper insights into contemporary Chinese society. "The book provides exactly this opportunity," he remarked.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)