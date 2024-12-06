Global delegates draw on wisdom of ancient Chinese military masterpiece "The Art of War"

Xinhua) 11:24, December 06, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- More than 350 delegates from nearly 30 countries gathered in Beijing on Thursday to draw inspiration from the ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu and his timeless masterpiece "The Art of War," the world's oldest military treatise.

The two-day International Symposium on Sun Tzu's Art of War aims to promote traditional Chinese military culture and offer a platform for global dialogue on bridging divides, resolving conflicts through mutual learning, and fostering equality in peaceful development.

Participants from China and abroad will share their insights through keynote speeches and group discussions on topics, including the contemporary significance of "The Art of War," and Sun Tzu's stratagems in the era of artificial intelligence.

Sun Tzu lived during China's Spring and Autumn period (770-476 BC). His book remains one of the world's most influential works of military strategies and tactics, and has affected both Western and East Asian philosophy and military thought.

The fundamental message of this classic ancient Chinese military book is the importance of exerting all efforts to avoid war and exercising great caution if conflict becomes inevitable. In line with the Chinese nation's deep-rooted commitment to peace, the country proposed the Global Security Initiative in a call for joint efforts to maintain world peace and stability.

Hosted by China Research Society of Sun Tzu's Art of War, the symposium has served as a distinctive platform for enhancing military cultural exchanges between China and other countries.

