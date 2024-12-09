Letter from China: National archives a new window for understanding Chinese culture

Xinhua) 13:02, December 09, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- To fully understand a country and its people, it is essential to explore the historical experiences that have shaped them.

The national archives of China offer invaluable resources in this regard, serving as vital repositories that preserve the nation's collective memory through a diverse array of materials and formats.

Launched in July 2022, the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) is a grand project described as the "seed gene banks" of Chinese civilization. My recent visit to its four sites -- the Beijing headquarters, and the Xi'an, Hangzhou and Guangzhou branches -- has been an eye-opener.

At the beginning of my tour, I found myself pondering the question: what exactly are the national archives of publications and culture? Are they similar to libraries or museums?

As I delved deeper, I discovered that the definition of "archives" is much broader than I had imagined. They encompass a wide range of items, from bronze artifacts and bamboo slips to ancient books, contemporary journals, tapes and videos. In fact, the national archives are like time capsules preserving the richness and depth of Chinese civilization.

From the bronze vessel He Zun, which bears the earliest known textual record of the word "China," to the Neolithic Liangzhu jade ware, a testament to China's 5,000-year-old civilization, and the world's earliest recorded multiplication table dating back some 2,300 years, I have come to appreciate the fascinating stories behind these precious artifacts on display.

"The concept of archives has been expanded to include all kinds of resources that carry the imprint of Chinese civilization," curator of the CNAPC Liu Chengyong said.

The four facilities, located in the north, west, east and south of the country, each bear unique characteristics that reflect the distinctive local history and culture.

The Xi'an branch, with a focus on the ancient Silk Road, demonstrates the charm of the city as an ancient capital boasting an inclusive and diversified culture.

Speaking about a painting that illustrates people dancing in traditional attire, Xi Huidong, deputy director of the Institute of Silk Road Studies, Northwest University, said, "This was the most popular dance along the ancient Silk Road, known as the Sogdian Whirl."

The ancient Silk Road served not only as a conduit for trade but also as a vital channel for cultural exchanges. During the Tang Dynasty (618-907), Xi'an emerged as a cosmopolitan hub where foreign dances, music and sports were introduced and celebrated, he said.

The Guangzhou branch demonstrates the city's splendid history as a starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road and a hometown for many overseas Chinese.

I was most impressed by the "Qiaopi" letters displayed at the Guangzhou branch. They are remittances and letters sent home by earlier generations of overseas Chinese mostly from the late 19th to the early 20th century.

Etched in these letters are the sorrows and joys of countless families, making these precious documents unique records of the challenging and often tumultuous history of earlier generations of overseas Chinese.

At the Hangzhou branch, apart from precious antiques and classics, the exhibition of everyday items donated by individuals stands out, showcasing a diverse collection of objects including postcards, tickets, trademarks, food coupons and even vintage marriage certificates.

"It's all about cherishing memories," said Zhang Pu, vice curator of the Hangzhou branch. "We must preserve these memories for the nation, for society, and for individuals because they all carry the marks of our civilization."

Besides the valuable exhibits and collections, I was also amazed by the magnificent architecture of the national archives as the four sites are all masterpieces created by the country's top designers.

The Hangzhou branch features a Song Dynasty (960-1126) style garden where a row of huge screens made of jade-colored porcelain adds to the elegance of the architecture. Designer Wang Shu, a Pritzker Prize winner, calls the Hangzhou branch "an art piece, a poem."

At the Guangzhou branch, He Jingtang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the project's designer, shared a story about an ancient tree standing in front of the main building. To preserve the tree, the architects designed a dedicated space for it within a pond, unintentionally creating a stunning vista reminiscent of traditional Chinese paintings.

Each of the four sites of the CNAPC is built with concealed and solid cave storage systems, designed to protect the most precious ancient texts.

"We use equipment such as precision air conditioners and automatic monitoring systems to control temperature and humidity to meet preservation requirements," Liu Chengyong said. "At the national archives, every artifact receives unprecedented care to shield them from the ravages of time."

The national archives are also applying digital technologies to better preserve the precious items and promote inheritance with creativity.

For example, a section of the Hangzhou branch is dedicated to demonstrating traditional block printing skills. Through the glass walls of a room, I saw craftsmen working diligently to make rubbings from some carved printing blocks. Zhang Pu explained that the project aims to print rare classics with ancient techniques to "preserve the classics while keeping the ancient craftsmanship alive."

"The primary goal of building the national archives is to collect, protect and pass down the texts and materials of Chinese civilization," said Liu Chengyong, noting that "the national archives stands as a treasure for both China and the global community, dedicated to safeguarding the enduring memory of human civilization."

Visiting the four national archive facilities left a profound impression on me, as I deeply felt the immense effort devoted to preserving our cultural heritage. The diverse and deeply meaningful collections further enriched my understanding of our history and culture.

At the national study room in the Beijing headquarters, the ceiling features a replica of a Song Dynasty stone-carved astronomical map, the oldest of its kind in the world, depicting over 1,400 stars observed by ancient Chinese astronomers.

I believe it serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring beauty of Chinese civilization: a legacy that is boundless, brilliant and imbued with a timeless charm that transcends both time and space.

