Feature: A Confucius Institute director's mission of promoting Chinese culture

Xinhua) 11:06, January 06, 2025

ZAGREB, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Kresimir Jurak, director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Zagreb, has a clear mission: to promote Chinese culture in Croatia and foster greater exchanges and understanding between the two countries.

A well-known expert on China in Croatia, Jurak has extensive experience living and studying in China. With more than 40 visits and nearly three years of studying in the country, he has gained a deep understanding of Chinese culture.

Before becoming the director of the Confucius Institute in May 2012, Jurak taught Chinese history at the University of Zagreb's Sinology Department.

Jurak has told Xinhua recently that he was proud that the Confucius Institute has become a leading brand for promoting Chinese language and culture.

Now the Institute has more than 45 teaching locations in eight cities across Croatia with 32 teachers and it used to be the biggest Confucius Institute in Europe.

Since its founding in 2012, the Institute has reached tens of thousands of Croatian students through its Chinese language programs and has engaged hundreds of thousands more through cultural initiatives, such as the Chinese Bridge competition, a Chinese language proficiency competition, the Dragon Boat race, and various workshops on Chinese culture.

"I think we help bring Chinese culture to Croatia, but also build bridges between Croatia and China in many areas," he said.

Jurak also emphasizes the importance of the Institute's mission to foster deeper cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.

Many of the world's problems arise from ignorance and misunderstanding, he said. "For me, connecting people, cultures, and languages is essential. The more we understand each other, the better friends we become. And friends don't fight; they don't need wars. We need friendship more than ever."

Looking ahead, Jurak said the Institute will focus on digital transformation and organize more high-level Chinese cultural events in Croatia. It plans to incorporate Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) into its Chinese language programs, enhancing the learning experience.

Additionally, Jurak sees an opportunity in the tourism sector by helping Croatia's tourism professionals attract more Chinese visitors, tapping into China's enormous outbound travel market.

"There are a lot of opportunities for the future development of the Confucius Institute," Jurak noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)