Stunning lanterns greet Spring Festival in Nanjing
Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
The Qinhuai Lantern Fair is a national intangible cultural heritage item. Every year, during the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, the fair is held in the Confucius Temple-The Qinhuai River Scenic Area.
Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.