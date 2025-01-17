We Are China

Stunning lanterns greet Spring Festival in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 15:34, January 17, 2025

Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

The Qinhuai Lantern Fair is a national intangible cultural heritage item. Every year, during the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, the fair is held in the Confucius Temple-The Qinhuai River Scenic Area.

Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Stunning night view of the lanterns-decorated Qinhuai River Scenic Area ahead of the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)