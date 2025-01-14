Home>>
Trending in China | A feast of lights: Qinhuai Lantern Festival
(People's Daily App) 14:54, January 14, 2025
Along the banks of the Qinhuai River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, the dazzling Qinhuai Lantern Festival captivates visitors with its mesmerizing beauty. As a time-honored folk tradition in China, it incorporates traditional arts such as painting, calligraphy, and paper-cutting. More than just a visual spectacle, it carries profound historical and cultural significance, offering a glimpse into China's rich cultural heritage.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Stunning beauty of Yulong Snow Mountain after snowfall in SW China's Yunnan
- Shopping for Spring Festival goods brings festive cheer to E China's Jiangsu
- Snow scenery of Shanwangping Karst national ecological park in Chongqing
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.