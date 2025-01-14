Trending in China | A feast of lights: Qinhuai Lantern Festival

(People's Daily App) 14:54, January 14, 2025

Along the banks of the Qinhuai River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, the dazzling Qinhuai Lantern Festival captivates visitors with its mesmerizing beauty. As a time-honored folk tradition in China, it incorporates traditional arts such as painting, calligraphy, and paper-cutting. More than just a visual spectacle, it carries profound historical and cultural significance, offering a glimpse into China's rich cultural heritage.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)