Trending in China | Boneless lanterns of Xianju

(People's Daily App) 16:36, December 02, 2024

There is a unique type of lantern made in Xianju, Zhejiang Province known as the "boneless lantern." As they originated in the Tang Dynasty (618-907), they are also called Tang lanterns. What makes boneless lanterns unique is their construction — crafted solely from paper and glue, with no skeletal frame. The intricate patterns adorning their surfaces are delicately created using fine embroidery needles and small knives.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Di Chenjing)

