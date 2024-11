We Are China

International archaeologists visit Liangzhu ruins

Ecns.cn) 13:39, November 26, 2024

Archaeologists view cultural relics discovered from Liangzhu ruins at the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Dan)

The Second Liangzhu Forum kicked off on Monday in Hangzhou, attracting more than 300 guests from over 60 countries and regions.

