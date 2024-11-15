Feature: China's iconic province showcases cultural, tourism riches in New York

08:55, November 15, 2024 By Yang Shilong, Liu Yanan ( Xinhua

Artists perform Chinese traditional water sleeve dance at a tourism promotion event for east China's Zhejiang Province in New York City, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

The significance of tourism is highlighted as a bridge between the United States and China.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The energy of Zhejiang lit up Manhattan on Wednesday as the renowned southeastern Chinese province brought its lush landscapes, timeless artistry, and vibrant modern culture to New York City.

In his remarks at a promotion event, China's Consul General in New York Chen Li highlighted the significance of tourism as a bridge between the United States and China.

The enthusiasm and collaboration was duly manifested at the 14th U.S.-China Tourism Dialogue held in May, when 20 new cooperation agreements were signed between Chinese and American institutions, said Chen.

China's Consul General in New York Chen Li speaks at a tourism promotion event for east China's Zhejiang Province in New York City, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

Xu Xiao, deputy director of Zhejiang's Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, celebrated the province's distinctive charm, from its serene waterways to its lively cities, and underscored the province's strong U.S. ties, including 68 sister-city partnerships covering education, technology, and business.

Lincoln Center's Chief Artistic Officer Shanta Thake praised the longstanding cultural partnership between Zhejiang and the center, citing past Lunar New Year performances by artists from Zhejiang.

"Our curiosity about the world is what makes New York special. We have so much to learn from culture that's been preserved over 5,000 years. It's amazing," she said. "By learning about your history, we learn about our collective history, and that's so important to us in the cultural sector."

Models showcase Chinese traditional costumes at a tourism promotion event for east China's Zhejiang Province in New York City, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

Jonathan Elkoubi, founder of Navew.com, a tourism consultancy, plans to have a leisure trip to China in the coming months by taking advantage of China's 144-hour visa-free transit policy.

"Transnational tourism between the United States and China is transforming in the post-COVID-world... I think things seem very beneficial to an increase in both-direction travel," he said.

Xu Xiao, deputy director of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, speaks at a tourism promotion event for east China's Zhejiang Province in New York City, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

Alejandro Garrido, director of Aviajar Tours & Travel USA, echoed the enthusiasm, calling Zhejiang an ideal destination for Americans seeking unique landscapes and culinary adventures.

A frequent traveler to China, Garrido plans to lead a group tour to Zhejiang next year. He praised the event's promotional materials and recommended broader distribution to share Zhejiang's accessibility and unique charm with more potential visitors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)