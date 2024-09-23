Home>>
Ancient stone bridge graces Angsang Lake in Zhejiang
(People's Daily App) 15:09, September 23, 2024
Stretching for kilometers, this ancient stone bridge crossing Angsang Lake in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, is the perfect place to have a stroll and appreciate nature's enduring beauty.
(Video source: Shijie App-Funn Young; video edited by Zhu Yurou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Air quality in Zhejiang province witnesses steady improvement
- East China province activates emergency response to Typhoon Pulasan
- Acrobat showcases high-pole boating skills in Tongxiang, Zhejiang
- China's Zhejiang achieves fruitful results in cooperation with Africa
- Tide-carved tree on the Qiantang River
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.