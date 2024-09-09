Air quality in Zhejiang province witnesses steady improvement

A drone photo shows a view of Yuehu park and city skyline of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 5, 2024. In recent years, the air quality in Zhejiang province has witnessed a steady improvement. According to statistics, the PM2.5 density, a key indicator of air pollution, in April, May, June, and July this year, was the best level compared with the same period of the previous years. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo shows boats sailing in the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zou Xunyong/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a view of Lucheng District in Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Liu Jili/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows the Baochu Tower near the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Visitors walk on the dike of the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo shows a view of the Grand Canal in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A drone photo shows visitors wearing traditional Chinese costume on a stone bridge in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A drone photo shows a view of Maoli Village in Jiangbei District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Visitors watch the sunset scenery by the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A drone photo shows a view of a steel-themed park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

