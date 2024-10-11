Harvest season of Chinese torreya nuts begins in Zhejiang

October 11, 2024

A volunteer helps farmers peel harvested Chinese torreya nuts at Xuanjiashan Village of Zhaojia Township, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 10, 2024. The harvest season of Chinese torreya nuts has begun in Zhaojia Township. This township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with an annual output reaching over 5000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Chinese torreya nuts to be harvested are pictured at Xuanjiashan Village of Zhaojia Township, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 10, 2024. The harvest season of Chinese torreya nuts has begun in Zhaojia Township. This township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with an annual output reaching over 5000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A volunteer livestreams airing harvested Chinese torreya nuts at Xuanjiashan Village of Zhaojia Township, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 10, 2024. The harvest season of Chinese torreya nuts has begun in Zhaojia Township. This township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with an annual output reaching over 5000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Volunteers promote Chinese torreya nuts products via livestreaming at Xuanjiashan Village of Zhaojia Township, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 10, 2024. The harvest season of Chinese torreya nuts has begun in Zhaojia Township. This township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with an annual output reaching over 5000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows farmers airing harvested Chinese torreya nuts at Xuanjiashan Village of Zhaojia Township, east China's Zhejiang Province. The harvest season of Chinese torreya nuts has begun in Zhaojia Township. This township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with an annual output reaching over 5000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A volunteer livestreams harvesting Chinese torreya nuts at Xuanjiashan Village of Zhaojia Township, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 10, 2024. The harvest season of Chinese torreya nuts has begun in Zhaojia Township. This township is a major production area of the Chinese torreya nuts with an annual output reaching over 5000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

