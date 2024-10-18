11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival kicks off with diversified performances, activities

Xinhua) 09:00, October 18, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows a parade during the 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival in Wuzhen of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival kicked off Thursday in Wuzhen, featuring diversified performances and activities. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2024 shows a parade during the 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival in Wuzhen of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival kicked off Thursday in Wuzhen, featuring diversified performances and activities. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists watch an open air performance during the 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival in Wuzhen of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. The 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival kicked off Thursday in Wuzhen, featuring diversified performances and activities. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People participate in an opening parade of the 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival in Wuzhen of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. The 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival kicked off Thursday in Wuzhen, featuring diversified performances and activities. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists watch an open air performance during the 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival in Wuzhen of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. The 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival kicked off Thursday in Wuzhen, featuring diversified performances and activities. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists watch an open air performance during the 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival in Wuzhen of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. The 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival kicked off Thursday in Wuzhen, featuring diversified performances and activities. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists watch an open air performance during the 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival in Wuzhen of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. The 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival kicked off Thursday in Wuzhen, featuring diversified performances and activities. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Performers rehearse an opera on the river during the 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival in Wuzhen of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 17, 2024. The 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival kicked off Thursday in Wuzhen, featuring diversified performances and activities. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)