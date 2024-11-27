Yandang Mountain in east China attracts millions of visitors
Tourists visit the Yandang Mountain scenic spot in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Yandang Mountain is a national 5A-level scenic area, a national forest park and a UNESCO-accredited geopark. The beautiful scenery and rich historical culture there has attracted millions of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Tourists walk on a glass skywalk at Yandang Mountain scenic spot in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Yandang Mountain is a national 5A-level scenic area, a national forest park and a UNESCO-accredited geopark. The beautiful scenery and rich historical culture there has attracted millions of visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A tourist poses for a photo on a glass skywalk at the Yandang Mountain scenic spot in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Yandang Mountain is a national 5A-level scenic area, a national forest park and a UNESCO-accredited geopark. The beautiful scenery and rich historical culture there has attracted millions of visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)
Tourists enjoy their leisure time at a coffee shop located on a cliff inside the Yandang Mountain scenic spot in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Yandang Mountain is a national 5A-level scenic area, a national forest park and a UNESCO-accredited geopark. The beautiful scenery and rich historical culture there has attracted millions of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Tourists walk on a skywalk at the Yandang Mountain scenic spot in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Yandang Mountain is a national 5A-level scenic area, a national forest park and a UNESCO-accredited geopark. The beautiful scenery and rich historical culture there has attracted millions of visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
