Yandang Mountain in east China attracts millions of visitors

Xinhua) 13:52, November 27, 2024

Tourists visit the Yandang Mountain scenic spot in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2024. Yandang Mountain is a national 5A-level scenic area, a national forest park and a UNESCO-accredited geopark. The beautiful scenery and rich historical culture there has attracted millions of visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

