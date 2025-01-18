31st Zigong Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show kicks off

Xinhua) 09:30, January 18, 2025

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Lanterns are seen during the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Lanterns are seen during the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A tourist views a drone show during the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off here on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)