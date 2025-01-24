We Are China

Splendid lanterns add festive atmosphere to Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 15:24, January 24, 2025

Splendid lanterns are lit up at Xixi National Wetland Park, adding festive atmosphere to Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

Splendid lanterns are lit up at Xixi National Wetland Park, adding a festive atmosphere to Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

Splendid lanterns are lit up at Xixi National Wetland Park, adding a festive atmosphere to Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

Splendid lanterns are lit up at Xixi National Wetland Park, adding a festive atmosphere to Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

Splendid lanterns are lit up at Xixi National Wetland Park, adding a festive atmosphere to Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

Splendid lanterns are lit up at Xixi National Wetland Park, adding a festive atmosphere to Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

Splendid lanterns are lit up at Xixi National Wetland Park, adding a festive atmosphere to Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)