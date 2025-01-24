Splendid lanterns add festive atmosphere to Hangzhou
Splendid lanterns are lit up at Xixi National Wetland Park, adding festive atmosphere to Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
