Feature: Chinese New Year celebrations bring festive joy to Japan's Yokohama

Xinhua) 10:03, February 01, 2025

TOKYO, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Amid the sounds of firecrackers and drums, a blue-and-white lion danced to the rhythm of the beat, gracefully moving its head to interact with the engaged audience in Japan's Yokohama Chinatown.

With a sharp clang of the gong, the lion suddenly leapt up and snatched a red envelope hanging from an archway, drawing an enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

The traditional "cai qing", which refers to the act during the lion dance where the lion picks or takes offerings that are hung in front of shops or at celebratory venues, is one of the most captivating performances during the Spring Festival celebrations in Yokohama.

"The lion dance is not just a performance, it is also a way to pray for peace and prosperity. Shop owners prepare red envelopes in advance, hoping for a visit from the lion, as it is believed to bring good fortune and a thriving business in the coming year," a lion dance team member told reporters on Wednesday.

The celebrations have drawn visitors from in and outside the city. Kurihara Moe, who traveled from Tokyo with friends, said, "It's so lively here, it feels just like being in China!"

Yokohama Chinatown's Spring Festival celebration has a history of nearly 40 years. Initially featuring dance performances on a special stage, it has since grown into one of the most representative Chinese New Year celebrations in Japan, thanks to the expansion of the local Chinese community and the increasing influence of Chinese culture.

This year marks the first Spring Festival since it was officially inscribed on UNESCO's list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, further amplifying the festive atmosphere.

The celebrations will continue until the Lantern Festival, featuring more than 50 event sites, making it the largest edition to date. Highlights include Peking opera, face-changing performances, parades, and fireworks displays.

Food is also an essential part of the festivities in Yokohama Chinatown. The streets were lined with restaurants offering a variety of Chinese cuisine, from Sichuan and Shandong to Huaiyang and Cantonese dishes. The aroma of steamed soup dumplings, crispy spring rolls, and grilled skewers fills the air, enticing visitors to indulge.

One particularly popular stall specializes in panda-shaped meat buns. A group of young Japanese women eagerly took photos of their freshly bought buns before taking a bite. "Pandas are such a symbol of China, and combining them with meat buns is so creative. They look so cute that we almost don't want to eat them!" they said.

Traditional customs such as lighting incense, offering paper money, and drawing fortune sticks have been brought to Japan by the local Chinese community.

Volunteers explained Chinese Lunar New Year traditions to tourists, with many Japanese and Western visitors joining in to experience the authentic "flavor of the New Year."

"I never expected to feel such a strong sense of home while celebrating abroad," said a Chinese visitor attending the festival with his family. "The crowd and the festivities all remind me of home."

Among the attendees was Nanpo Doichi, a Japanese enthusiast of Chinese culture, dressed in traditional Hanfu. He proudly shared his social media account, filled with posts about Yokohama Chinatown's customs and traditions.

"I want to introduce the food and lifestyle here to more people, so they can better understand Chinese culture," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)