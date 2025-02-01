Ballet "The Chinese New Year" debuted in Washington, D.C.
Artists from National Ballet of China perform ballet "The Chinese New Year" with children from the United States at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 29, 2025. "The Chinese New Year," a localized version of the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," debuted at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
Artists from National Ballet of China perform ballet "The Chinese New Year" at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 29, 2025. "The Chinese New Year," a localized version of the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," debuted at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
