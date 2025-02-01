Russia launches themed train to mark Chinese New Year

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2025 shows a view of a themed metro train in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 29, 2025. Moscow unveiled the themed metro train on Wednesday to mark the start of the Spring Festival, the traditional Chinese New Year according to the lunar calendar. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Moscow unveiled a themed metro train on Wednesday to mark the start of the Spring Festival, the traditional Chinese New Year according to the lunar calendar.

Speaking at a ceremony dedicated to the launch of the train, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui noted that the Spring Festival is gaining popularity in Russia, becoming an important part of Moscow's cultural life and a bright symbol of the friendship between the two countries.

"The train, decorated with elements of the Chinese Spring Festival, will attract the attention of Muscovites and tourists from all over the world," the Chinese ambassador said.

"They will be able to experience the culture of this wonderful holiday in a new way and share the joy and good fortune that it brings to the Chinese people," he added.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said this joint project is implemented within the framework of the China-Russia Years of Culture in 2024 and 2025.

"The photographs and symbols featured on the train will help our citizens learn more about China in a natural setting," she said.

According to Moscow Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov, this unique metro train serves as a symbol of the good relations between the two countries and a tribute to the Chinese people. It will give Muscovites and visitors to the Russian capital an opportunity to learn more about the Chinese culture and the traditions of the Chinese New Year.

The train is decorated in red, a color that symbolizes happiness, joy, good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture. The exterior is decorated with a snake, the zodiac of the new year, as well as a Chinese dragon.

Inside, passengers can enjoy photographs of New Year celebrations in China.

The Russian capital kicked off "Chinese New Year in Moscow" festival on Manezhnaya Square on Tuesday.

The event, comprising many cultural activities with Chinese characteristics, will last until Feb. 9, and will be held at two dozen locations in the capital.

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui (C), Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (R) and Moscow Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov attend a ceremony dedicated to the launch of a themed metro train in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 29, 2025. Moscow unveiled the themed metro train on Wednesday to mark the start of the Spring Festival, the traditional Chinese New Year according to the lunar calendar. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2025 shows a view inside a carriage of a themed metro train in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 29, 2025. Moscow unveiled the themed metro train on Wednesday to mark the start of the Spring Festival, the traditional Chinese New Year according to the lunar calendar. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

