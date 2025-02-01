Chinese Yingge dance staged to mark Spring Festival in Frankfurt

Xinhua) 15:40, February 01, 2025

People take videos of Yingge dance during the Spring Festival temple fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2025. The Yingge team from Shantou, south China's Guangdong province, offered a rich cultural feast in Frankfurt to friends from all over the world through their Chaoyang Yingge dance, a unique art form combining drama, dance, and martial arts. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A woman takes a selfie with members of a Yingge team during the Spring Festival temple fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2025.

A woman poses for a photo with a member of a Yingge team during the Spring Festival temple fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2025.

A woman poses for a photo with members of a Yingge team during the Spring Festival temple fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2025.

Members of a Yingge team perform traditional Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival temple fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2025.

Members of a Yingge team perform traditional Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival temple fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2025.

A woman talks with a member of a Yingge team during the Spring Festival temple fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2025.

Members of a Yingge team pose for a group photo during the Spring Festival temple fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2025.

Members of a Yingge team perform traditional Chaoyang Yingge dance during the Spring Festival temple fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 31, 2025.

