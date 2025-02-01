We Are China

Zigong holds lantern show celebrating the Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:48, February 01, 2025

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show during trial operation in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

CHENGDU, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The national-level intangible cultural heritage project Zigong lantern show boasts a long history, as it can be traced back to the Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasties. In 1964, Zigong held the first lantern show celebrating the Spring Festival.

So far, making colorful lanterns has become a popular industry here, with Zigong lanterns having been displayed in more than 80 countries and regions. Making a Zigong lantern involves many craftsmen, including art designers, bench workers, mechanics, electricians and paperhanging workers. The complete process can hardly be found in other places in China.

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show during trial operation in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A drone photo shows tourists visiting the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025.(Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Light installations are pictured at the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Light installations are pictured at the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Tourists pose for photos at the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists queue to visit the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Light installations are seen at the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows a child's drawing (L) and light installations of the drawing at the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show during trial operation in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A worker decorates a lantern at a workshop in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A drone photo shows light installations at the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A drone photo shows light installations at the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

