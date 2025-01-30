Chinese New Year celebrated in Poland

Xinhua) January 30, 2025

WARSAW, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- A special event celebrating the Chinese New Year was held in the Polish capital on Wednesday, giving over 100 guests the chance to immerse themselves in Chinese traditions and culture.

The "Chinese New Year Connecting Us" event took place at the Asia and Pacific Museum in Warsaw. Chinese Ambassador to Poland Sun Linjiang expressed his delight at seeing Chinese and Polish friends come together to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

In his speech, he highlighted that in Chinese culture, the snake symbolizes spirituality, wisdom, and vitality, representing harvest, good fortune, and prosperity. He also expressed confidence that China-Poland relations would continue to flourish in the new lunar year.

During the event, Chinese and Polish scholars vividly explained legends and traditions associated with the Chinese New Year, covering customs from Little New Year (Xiaonian) to Chinese New Year's Eve and the Lantern Festival. Guests were also introduced to the Chinese zodiac, the Nian beast legend, and other symbolic traditions.

Attendees were intrigued by exhibitions of Chinese paper-cutting, porcelain, and other traditional handicrafts, as well as dance, music, and martial arts performances. A selection of traditional Chinese cuisine was an extra offer of the Spring Festival celebrations.

Marek Traczyk, chairman of the Polish Media Association, told Xinhua that the inclusion of the Chinese New Year on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity has sparked greater interest in Chinese culture both in Poland and around the world. He encouraged Polish people not only to explore Chinese culture, but also to visit China in person under the new visa-free policy.

The "Chinese New Year Connecting Us" event was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy, the Polish Media Association, the Polish-Asian Chamber of Commerce, and the Asia and Pacific Museum.

