Angolan president sends Chinese New Year greetings

Xinhua) 10:56, January 30, 2025

LUANDA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Angolan President Joao Lourenco conveyed greetings to the Chinese people and government on Tuesday during the Chinese New Year, expressing his hope to strengthen cooperation with China.

In a congratulatory message, Lourenco emphasized China's significant role in Angola's development efforts, praising the Chinese community residing in Angola for its essential contributions to the country's economic growth.

He reiterated his "firm intention to continue reinforcing the strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China across various sectors of common interest."

The Angolan president also highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Chinese civilization, noting that the beginning of the new cycle symbolizes "the renewal of hopes and aspirations, with achievements for a better future."

He extended his wishes to every Chinese citizen for success in their personal, family, and professional endeavors.

