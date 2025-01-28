We Are China

Railway policewoman maintains smooth traffic during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 10:59, January 28, 2025

Feng Wenyu inspects the platform aboard the bullet train coded G113 at the Cangzhou West Railway Station in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 24, 2025.

The Spring Festival travel rush, also known as chunyun, is the world's largest annual human migration.

Feng Wenyu, a 25-year-old railway police officer from Tianjin railway police detachment of Beijing Railway Public Security Bureau, works diligently during this peak travel season.

For railway police officers, their duties involve not only maintaining train security and ensuring passenger safety during the journey but also handling various emergencies and offering assistance whenever they are needed.

Feng patrols the train carriages more often during the Spring Festival travel rush than before and raises safety awareness among passengers. Constant attention to details, understanding passenger needs and risk prevention are crucial aspects of her work.

The travel surge sees people return home and reunite with their families and friends. Thanks to the tireless contributions of frontline guardians like Feng, every journey home is made safe and smooth. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu interacts with a child aboard the bullet train coded G148 on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu marks the location of bulky baggage via a body-worn camera aboard the bullet train coded G113 on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu (L) talks with train conductor Wang Dong about passenger numbers aboard the bullet train coded G113 on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu checks police equipment at the Tianjin railway police detachment of Beijing Railway Public Security Bureau in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu sees passengers off at the Langfang Railway Station in Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu (C) waits at the concourse of Tianjin West Railway Station in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu helps a passenger while patrolling a carriage aboard the bullet train coded G113 on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu (3rd L) attends a meeting at the Tianjin railway police detachment of Beijing Railway Public Security Bureau in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu patrols a carriage aboard the bullet train coded G8903 on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu patrols a carriage aboard the bullet train coded G148 on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu helps a passenger while patrolling a carriage aboard the bullet train coded G148 on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Feng Wenyu patrols a carriage aboard the bullet train coded G8914 on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

